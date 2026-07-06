×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Dave Meltzer Explains Why Sheamus' WWE Situation Makes Sense

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2026
Dave Meltzer Explains Why Sheamus' WWE Situation Makes Sense

Sheamus' future with WWE appears to be in doubt after reports emerged that he is expected to leave the company when his current contract expires. Speculation intensified on Sunday evening when his profile was quietly moved to WWE's Alumni section, with reports also claiming that he declined a restructured contract offer.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why the situation fits WWE's current business approach under TKO Group Holdings.

According to Meltzer, the company has shown a willingness to invest heavily in talent it considers top level stars, but takes a different stance when it comes to veteran performers with significant contracts.

"I mean, if you look at the TKO [WWE’s parent company] situation, from talking to people there and in other situations, they are very willing to pay really, really giant money to people they perceive as stars, like a sports team, you know what I mean?

But when it’s older wrestlers who they perceive as being on their downside and have big contracts, they’re very much like an NFL team. Rather than pay a guy a giant salary who’s on the downside, they’d rather spend their resources on somebody younger, who they can also pay less.

So, the offer to Sheamus really doesn’t surprise me at all. He’s a guy I would have expected something like this to happen to."

If the report is accurate, it would mark the end of Sheamus' latest run with WWE after an accomplished career that has seen him become a multiple time world champion and one of the company's most decorated veterans.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement