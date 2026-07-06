Dave Meltzer Explains Why Sheamus' WWE Situation Makes Sense

Sheamus' future with WWE appears to be in doubt after reports emerged that he is expected to leave the company when his current contract expires. Speculation intensified on Sunday evening when his profile was quietly moved to WWE's Alumni section, with reports also claiming that he declined a restructured contract offer.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why the situation fits WWE's current business approach under TKO Group Holdings.

According to Meltzer, the company has shown a willingness to invest heavily in talent it considers top level stars, but takes a different stance when it comes to veteran performers with significant contracts.

"I mean, if you look at the TKO [WWE’s parent company] situation, from talking to people there and in other situations, they are very willing to pay really, really giant money to people they perceive as stars, like a sports team, you know what I mean?

But when it’s older wrestlers who they perceive as being on their downside and have big contracts, they’re very much like an NFL team. Rather than pay a guy a giant salary who’s on the downside, they’d rather spend their resources on somebody younger, who they can also pay less.

So, the offer to Sheamus really doesn’t surprise me at all. He’s a guy I would have expected something like this to happen to."

If the report is accurate, it would mark the end of Sheamus' latest run with WWE after an accomplished career that has seen him become a multiple time world champion and one of the company's most decorated veterans.