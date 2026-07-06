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WWE Receives Concerning Update On El Hijo del Vikingo Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2026
WWE Receives Concerning Update On El Hijo del Vikingo Injury

There is growing concern surrounding El Hijo del Vikingo after a new backstage report suggested the injury that sidelined him could be far more significant than initially believed.

Vikingo had been scheduled to defend the AAA Latin American Championship against EK Prosper on the June 30 edition of NXT. However, the match never took place after the AAA star suffered a knee injury during rehearsals before the show.

To explain his absence on television, WWE filmed a backstage attack in which Keanu Carver assaulted Vikingo, writing him out of the episode.

Initial reports indicated WWE was waiting for MRI results to determine the extent of the knee injury. Now, a fresh update from Wrestling Observer Radio has painted a more concerning picture.

Dave Meltzer revealed that those behind the scenes are fearing the worst.

“I heard, by the way, this weekend, it could be serious,” Meltzer said.

Bryan Alvarez shared the same concern, adding, “Yeah, it doesn’t sound good.”

Although Vikingo appeared on the July 3 edition of SmackDown, that match had actually been taped on June 29 in Atlantic City, before the injury occurred.

During the bout, Vikingo challenged Rey Fenix for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship but was unsuccessful. Despite the loss, the contest marked an eye-catching WWE main roster debut for the 29-year-old, who is believed to be under WWE contract, unlike several other talents currently competing in AAA.

 

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