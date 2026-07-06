Jake "The Snake" Roberts Confirms AEW Departure After Five Year Run

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has officially confirmed that his time with AEW has come to an end after a five year run with the promotion.

During an interview with Bill Apter, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his experience in AEW, where he debuted in 2020 and most notably worked as the on screen manager for Lance Archer. Looking back on his time with the company, Roberts spoke positively about the opportunity and revealed that he is no longer with AEW.

"Loved it. Loved it. I just finished up working for him. I’m no longer employed by AEW," Roberts said.

Roberts also shared glowing praise for AEW President Tony Khan, describing him as someone who has had a positive impact on the wrestling business.

"He is awesome. He really is. A breath of fresh air," Roberts added.

One of wrestling's most iconic performers, Roberts built a Hall of Fame career through his unforgettable promos, devastating DDT, and his famous snake Damien. He joined AEW in 2020 and remained with the promotion for several years, primarily alongside Lance Archer.