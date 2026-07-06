WWE RAW Preview: Three Championship Matches Confirmed For Tonight

WWE heads to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois tonight for a new episode of RAW, with championship gold on the line and several major developments already announced for the show.

The night's headline bout will see WWE Champion Sami Zayn defend his title against Cody Rhodes in what promises to be one of the biggest matches of the summer.

The WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship will also be contested as Sol Ruca looks to retain against the powerhouse Raquel Rodriguez.

Tag team gold will be up for grabs as well, with The Street Profits putting the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the line against The Vision.

Outside of the in ring action, Seth Rollins is scheduled to open the broadcast, while Oba Femi will explain why he chose to challenge Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell rather than cash in the championship opportunity he earned by winning the King of the Ring tournament.

There is also strong speculation surrounding a major return on tonight's show, although it has not been officially announced and we will avoid revealing any spoilers here.

Confirmed WWE RAW Card:

WWE Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Vision

Seth Rollins opens the show

Oba Femi explains his decision to face Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell