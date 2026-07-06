×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE RAW Preview: Three Championship Matches Confirmed For Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 06, 2026
WWE RAW Preview: Three Championship Matches Confirmed For Tonight

WWE heads to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois tonight for a new episode of RAW, with championship gold on the line and several major developments already announced for the show.

The night's headline bout will see WWE Champion Sami Zayn defend his title against Cody Rhodes in what promises to be one of the biggest matches of the summer.

The WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship will also be contested as Sol Ruca looks to retain against the powerhouse Raquel Rodriguez.

Tag team gold will be up for grabs as well, with The Street Profits putting the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the line against The Vision.

Outside of the in ring action, Seth Rollins is scheduled to open the broadcast, while Oba Femi will explain why he chose to challenge Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell rather than cash in the championship opportunity he earned by winning the King of the Ring tournament.

There is also strong speculation surrounding a major return on tonight's show, although it has not been officially announced and we will avoid revealing any spoilers here.

Confirmed WWE RAW Card:

  • WWE Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
  • WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
  • WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Vision
  • Seth Rollins opens the show
  • Oba Femi explains his decision to face Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement