WWE RAW Preview: Three Championship Matches Confirmed For Tonight

WWE heads to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois tonight for a new episode of RAW, with championship gold on the line and several major developments already announced for the show.
The night's headline bout will see WWE Champion Sami Zayn defend his title against Cody Rhodes in what promises to be one of the biggest matches of the summer.
The WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship will also be contested as Sol Ruca looks to retain against the powerhouse Raquel Rodriguez.
Tag team gold will be up for grabs as well, with The Street Profits putting the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the line against The Vision.
Outside of the in ring action, Seth Rollins is scheduled to open the broadcast, while Oba Femi will explain why he chose to challenge Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell rather than cash in the championship opportunity he earned by winning the King of the Ring tournament.
There is also strong speculation surrounding a major return on tonight's show, although it has not been officially announced and we will avoid revealing any spoilers here.
Confirmed WWE RAW Card:
Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for TOMORROW NIGHT in Sweet Home Chicago!, Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 5, 2026
📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/TKrec8ADiw
Rosemont, Illinois
Jul. 6th 2026
Clearwater, Florida
Jul. 8th 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jul. 10th 2026
Roanoke, Virginia
Jul. 11th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 15th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 16th 2026
Albany, New York
Jul. 17th 2026
New York City, New York
Jul. 18th 2026
Nashville, Tennessee
Jul. 22nd 2026
Nashville, Tennessee
Jul. 22nd 2026
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Jul. 26th 2026
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