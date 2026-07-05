Bad Bunny Teased For AAA Appearance As WWE Connection Grows

Bad Bunny may be on the verge of making his way to AAA if a new on air tease turns into reality.

During Saturday's edition of AAA on Fox, JBL questioned AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio about whether the global music superstar could join the promotion following Damian Priest's arrival. Mysterio hinted that discussions are already taking place, revealing that bringing Bad Bunny into AAA is something the company is actively working on.

That tease appears to have substance behind it. Bryan Alvarez has since confirmed there is legitimacy to Mysterio's comments, suggesting there is genuine movement regarding a possible Bad Bunny appearance in AAA.

The Grammy Award winning artist has remained closely linked with WWE in recent months. Reports previously indicated that Bad Bunny had discussed returning for a match against Logan Paul, a bout Paul himself praised on his Impaulsive podcast by calling it what he believes could become "the greatest WWE match of all time."

Bad Bunny has already built an impressive wrestling résumé. He teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 before later facing Priest at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. Their highly acclaimed encounter earned a four and a half star rating from Dave Meltzer and further cemented Bad Bunny's reputation as one of wrestling's most successful celebrity performers.

With Priest now officially appearing in AAA and Rey Mysterio openly teasing Bad Bunny's involvement, speculation is growing that another major crossover could soon be on the horizon.