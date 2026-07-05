WWE Fan Who Shared Inspiring Bond With Charlotte Flair Passes Away At Age Eight

The WWE community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of eight-year-old Scarlett Guillen, whose inspiring friendship with Charlotte Flair touched fans around the world.

Scarlett, who bravely battled diffuse midline glioma (DMG), a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, passed away this week. The news was confirmed through a GoFundMe campaign created by Kimberly Ramirez to help support the family with funeral and memorial expenses.

The fundraiser shared an emotional tribute to Scarlett, celebrating the joy she brought to everyone who knew her.

"Our hearts are shattered beyond words. After an incredibly courageous battle with DMG, our beautiful daughter Scarlett has gained her angel wings. She was only eight years old, yet she touched more lives than many people do in a lifetime. Scarlett was the light of every room she entered. She had the funniest personality, a contagious laugh, and a smile that could brighten even the darkest days. She was strong, determined, silly, and full of love. She had a way of making everyone around her laugh. Being Scarlett’s parents has been the greatest honor of our lives. Every moment with her was a gift."

Charlotte Flair, whose real name is Ashley Fliehr, developed a close friendship with Scarlett throughout her illness. Wanting to support the family during this difficult time, Flair personally donated $8,000 to the fundraiser under her real name. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton also contributed $10,000.

Just last month, WWE highlighted the powerful connection between Scarlett and Flair in a moving documentary titled More than a fan: The Story of Charlotte Flair and Scarlett, showcasing the unforgettable impact their friendship had on one another.

Everyone at WNS extends their deepest condolences to Scarlett's family, friends, Charlotte Flair, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.