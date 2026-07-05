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Sheamus Reportedly Leaving WWE After Nearly 20 Years

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2026
Sheamus Reportedly Leaving WWE After Nearly 20 Years

A major change could soon be coming to WWE's roster, as reports indicate that former multi time WWE World Champion Sheamus is preparing to leave the company once his current contract comes to an end.

According to Fightful Select, Sheamus is expected to depart WWE after deciding against signing a new deal. Rather than being released, the veteran star reportedly chose not to accept WWE's offer to extend his contract, meaning he will simply become a free agent when his existing agreement expires.

The report states that WWE approached Sheamus about restructuring his contract while he was sidelined with an injury. However, it is said that he quickly declined the proposal. Unlike other recent departures, WWE did not move to release him, reportedly because his contract was already nearing its natural expiration.

The timing comes as a surprise to many fans. In recent days, Sheamus had shared several social media posts joking about his long running quest to capture the Intercontinental Championship, leading many to believe he was hinting at an imminent return to television. If the latest report proves accurate, those posts may not have been teasing a WWE comeback after all.

Sheamus first signed with WWE's developmental system in 2007 before making his main roster debut in 2009. His rise was remarkably fast, culminating in a stunning victory over John Cena at TLC 2009 to capture the WWE Championship just months after arriving on the main roster.

During his career, Sheamus has become one of WWE's most decorated stars, winning multiple world championships, the King of the Ring tournament, the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and nearly every major championship available. The one accolade that has continued to elude him is the Intercontinental Championship, preventing him from completing the coveted Grand Slam.

Sheamus has added more fuel to the growing speculation surrounding his WWE future after making several noticeable changes to his profile on X.

The former multi time World Champion has updated his display name from "Sheamus" to "S. Farrelly," using his real surname instead of his long established WWE ring name. He has also removed any reference to WWE from his bio, which now simply describes him as a "Pro Wrestler."

While nothing has been officially announced by WWE or Sheamus, all eyes will now be on what comes next for the Celtic Warrior if his lengthy run with the company comes to an end.

Could this really be the end of an incredible WWE run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

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