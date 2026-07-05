Nixon Newell And Miranda Alize Announce Engagement

Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize have officially taken the next step in their relationship, announcing that they are engaged.

The happy news was revealed on social media over the Fourth of July holiday, with Alize posting a photo of the couple alongside her engagement ring. She captioned the post, "Happy 4th of July 🎇 Im engaged."

The pair have become a regular team on the independent wrestling scene over the past year, competing together under the name Violent Romance after beginning to accept joint bookings in 2025. They also made headlines later that year after walking out of an AEW Collision television taping, a moment that sparked significant discussion among wrestling fans.

Newell, who WWE fans will remember as Tegan Nox, has previously confirmed that 2026 is expected to be her final year as an active professional wrestler. Since leaving WWE, she has remained active across the independent circuit, while Alize has continued building her own career, including receiving a WWE tryout earlier this year.

With wedding bells now on the horizon, everyone at WNS would like to congratulate Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize on their engagement and wish them both every happiness for the future.