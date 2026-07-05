Steve Maclin Opens Up On TNA Exit And Teases What's Next In Wrestling Career

Steve Maclin is embracing the uncertainty of free agency after ending his five year run with TNA Wrestling, making it clear that he has no intention of limiting where he could appear next.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Maclin reflected on his decision to request his release from TNA, admitting it surprised many fans. However, he believes the timing was right to move on and explore fresh opportunities across the wrestling landscape.

"I’m very excited for this time period where I can pop up anywhere. And it’s cool to have some buzz behind it too right now. I know a lot of people were kind of shocked that I asked for my release, but five years is a long time in a company. We’re in the territory era again, where it’s like a global territory with pro wrestling.

So for me, it’s just saying, all right, cool, I saw the writing on the walls, time for me to leave and maybe come back later on down the road."

Although Maclin has closed this chapter, he made it clear the door remains open for a future return to TNA. Looking back on his time with the promotion, he praised the backstage atmosphere, describing it as one of the strongest locker rooms he has experienced during his career.

"I’ve never been in a bad locker room, but there’s a different vibe at TNA in that locker room. I know that’s said a lot in a lot of interviews from many, many people, but it’s just that family-oriented, like, when you’re done, everybody’s chilling out at the hotel, hanging out.

When I was leaving, that was the one thing that hurt the most, was kind of letting people know, like, hey, just so you know, I won’t be at work anymore."

Since departing TNA, Maclin has wasted no time getting back into action. He recently competed for Pro Wrestling Revolver in Dayton, Ohio, where he was defeated by Joe Alonso. He also appeared at Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem television tapings in Windsor, Ontario, continuing to build momentum as one of wrestling's most intriguing free agents.

Maclin's final TNA match took place at the May 15, 2026 television tapings in Sacramento, where he was defeated by Mike Santana. With interest already building around his next destination, fans will be watching closely to see where the former TNA World Champion lands next.