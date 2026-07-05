Eric Bischoff Compares Oba Femi To Goldberg And Brock Lesnar

With Oba Femi's stock continuing to rise following his King of the Ring triumph, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes the company has a potential megastar on its hands, but only if they move decisively.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff praised Femi's unique presence, comparing him to some of the most physically imposing names the wrestling business has ever produced, including Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

“He’s a prototype. Could you ask AI to kick out anything that looks more perfect as a professional wrestling character than Oba Femi or Brock Lesnar?” Bischoff said, describing Femi as “larger than life, unbeatable looking, ferocious, great baby face, scary heel.”

According to Bischoff, performers built like Femi are rare and require a very specific approach. Rather than slowly developing the character, he believes WWE should immediately establish him as a dominant, unstoppable force capable of steamrolling anyone placed in front of him.

“Goldberg (and) Oba, and just give him a mission, and have him go accomplish the s, - out of it, whatever it is, just eat through people till you’ve got him built up,” Bischoff said. “There’s very little in between with a guy like that.”

Bischoff argued that fans quickly lose interest when a powerhouse is left without clear direction. In his view, hesitation is the biggest mistake WWE could make with someone possessing Femi's combination of size, athleticism, and charisma.

“If you don’t put him on the path, the audience is like, yeah, there’s nothing to get. He’s big, big deal,” he said. “You put him on a rocket.” Bischoff added that he’d err on the side of aggression. “I have a feeling I’d start building the hell out of them, because people have very short attention spans.”

Eric Bischoff believes WWE has a once-in-a-generation powerhouse in Oba Femi and says the company needs to push him without hesitation. Do you agree he's ready for the main event? Let us know in the comments.