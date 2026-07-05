John Cena Reveals His Greatest Fear And Opens Up About Feeling Overlooked

John Cena may be known for stepping into the ring without hesitation, but the WWE icon admits there are still things that genuinely frighten him.

Speaking during an appearance on Wild Card with Rachel Martin, the 17 time World Champion reflected on both his physical fears and the personal insecurities that have followed him throughout his career.

Cena joked that years of wrestling have made him a "professional fall down man," but explained that his experience with dangerous bumps has actually made him more cautious when it comes to heights.

"I’m a professional fall down man. [But] that’s also, like, I’ll be able to walk away from this. But then you also know if it were three more feet, I can’t. So I think the ledges and heights thing is like, ah, wouldn’t want to take that spill because I know what taking a spill feels like, you know?"

While physical danger is something he understands, Cena admitted that a deeper fear has always been wondering whether his voice truly matters. Looking back on his rise through WWE, he recalled how long it took before others believed in his ideas.

"That, man, that puts me in defense. I’ve worked hard to create far more of a balance there. But I think it’s like, I started not really as anybody’s first pick as a professional, and then somehow made it to every cut. And then finally it took years for people to kind of listen to me, even though I thought I had good ideas."

Cena added that eventually some of those ideas paid off, helping not only himself but others around him. Even so, he acknowledged that the fear of not being heard or not feeling good enough has never completely disappeared.

"I ended up having some ideas that were good and kind of did good not only for myself but everyone involved. So maybe there’s a fear in there that, like, oh, I’m not heard, or I’m not enough, you know."

Rather than trying to eliminate fear altogether, Cena believes it is healthier to understand it and use it as motivation instead of letting it become a barrier.

"But I think this is something a lot of a lot of folks struggle with and a lot of folks think. I just think it’s okay to have fear. Why is this? Why am I feeling this way? I think the fear of ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ wanes to, man, let’s go out and try to do something good."