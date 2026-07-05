New WWE Attendance Figures Released For July And August Events

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed updated ticket sales figures for WWE's upcoming schedule, covering television tapings, live events, and Premium Live Events from early July through mid August.

The report begins with the July 6 edition of RAW in Chicago and runs through the August 10 episode of RAW in Norfolk, offering a snapshot of how WWE's upcoming calendar is performing at the box office.

SummerSlam continues to lead the way, with both nights in Minneapolis already surpassing 23,000 tickets sold, while Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden has also posted a strong advance.

Below are the reported ticket sales for each event: