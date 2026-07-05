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New WWE Attendance Figures Released For July And August Events

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2026
New WWE Attendance Figures Released For July And August Events

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed updated ticket sales figures for WWE's upcoming schedule, covering television tapings, live events, and Premium Live Events from early July through mid August.

The report begins with the July 6 edition of RAW in Chicago and runs through the August 10 episode of RAW in Norfolk, offering a snapshot of how WWE's upcoming calendar is performing at the box office.

SummerSlam continues to lead the way, with both nights in Minneapolis already surpassing 23,000 tickets sold, while Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden has also posted a strong advance.

Below are the reported ticket sales for each event:

  • RAW (Chicago, Illinois) on July 6: 6,802 tickets sold.
  • SmackDown (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) on July 10: 3,493 tickets sold.
  • Live Event (Las Cruces, New Mexico) on July 11: 4,478 tickets sold.
  • RAW (Dallas, Texas) on July 13: 6,408 tickets sold.
  • Live Event (Allentown, Pennsylvania) on July 16: 3,550 tickets sold.
  • SmackDown (Albany, New York) on July 17: 3,966 tickets sold.
  • Saturday Night's Main Event (Madison Square Garden, New York City) on July 18: 7,519 tickets sold.
  • RAW (Detroit, Michigan) on July 20: 5,310 tickets sold.
  • SmackDown (Oakland, California) on July 24: 4,775 tickets sold.
  • RAW (Inglewood, California) on July 27: 7,428 tickets sold.
  • Live Event (Springfield, Illinois) on July 30: 2,776 tickets sold.
  • SummerSlam Night One (Minneapolis, Minnesota) on August 1: 23,672 tickets sold.
  • SummerSlam Night Two (Minneapolis, Minnesota) on August 2: 23,227 tickets sold.
  • SmackDown (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) on August 7: 4,721 tickets sold.
  • RAW (Norfolk, Virginia) on August 10: 3,690 tickets sold.

 

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