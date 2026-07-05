Two More Matches Confirmed for Next Week's TNA Impact

TNA has expanded the card for the July 9 edition of Impact, with two additional matches officially announced ahead of Thursday night's broadcast.

The latest addition to the ongoing Knockouts Television Championship Tournament will see former WWE star Indi Hartwell battle Vicious Vicki Venuto in a first round contest. The winner will continue their journey toward becoming the inaugural TNA Knockouts TV Champion.

Also confirmed is a high stakes three-way tag team clash featuring The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch), The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson), and the team of Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater.

Ahead of the match, The System made it clear they have unfinished business with Ricky Sosa after he rejected their offer to join the group.

Eddie Edwards sent a direct warning to Sosa, saying:

"Ricky Sosa, Mr. Bang Bang, you are new here, so I will tell you, I will educate you. You made a very, very big mistake turning The System down. And now, now, you're going to pay for those mistakes."

The July 9 episode of TNA Impact was taped during last week's television recordings at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York.

Updated TNA Impact Card for July 9, 2026