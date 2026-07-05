Missy Hyatt Fires Off Brutal Criticism After Dixie Carter Declines Dark Side Of The Ring Appearance

One of the biggest talking points heading into the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring episodes focusing on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling is who will not be appearing.

Former TNA president Dixie Carter reportedly declined multiple invitations to take part in the three part documentary, despite overseeing the company during one of the most eventful and controversial periods in its history. Her absence has already sparked discussion among wrestling fans, many of whom were hoping to hear her perspective on some of the promotion's biggest decisions.

Among those reacting was former wrestling personality Missy Hyatt, who wasted no time sharing a lengthy and highly critical thread on X. Rather than simply questioning Carter's decision not to participate, Hyatt used the opportunity to revisit what she believes were several major mistakes that defined TNA during Carter's tenure.

Hyatt opened by questioning the promotion's creative leadership, suggesting TNA placed too much faith in people whose reputations exceeded their actual achievements.

"Cant wait to see the @DarkSideOfRing on tna. Questions dixie carter should had asked herself: Who has a creative mind with actual success & not inflated tales of previous success?"

She followed that up by criticizing TNA's business strategy during its attempt to compete on a larger stage, arguing that expanding into live television and larger venues came before the company had built a strong enough audience to support those moves.

"If i can barely draw on the road, going live & booking a big building might not be a good idea?"

Many fans have long debated whether TNA expanded too aggressively during that era, particularly as the promotion attempted to challenge WWE with Monday night programming and larger arena shows.

Hyatt also referenced the collapse of World Championship Wrestling, suggesting Carter should have studied its failures rather than hiring several of the people associated with its downfall.

"Maybe i should read the book 'death of wcw' by @bryanalvarez & not hire some of the cast that contributed towards wcw demise?"

The criticism continued with TNA's approach to signing former WWE talent. Hyatt acknowledged that certain acquisitions proved beneficial, singling out Kurt Angle as an example of someone who elevated the company, but argued that TNA eventually became too reliant on recognizable former WWE names instead of developing its own stars.

"A few wwe cast aways like kurt angle can contribute great matches, upgrade brand perception, & draw. Hiring every castaway & putting them over the home grown talent was not a good idea."

Hyatt then turned her attention to the arrival of Hulk Hogan and questioned whether the short term publicity generated by his signing justified the financial impact on the rest of the roster.

"Hulk hogan will get you a few more eyes on your product short term. What can he contribute long term? Is he worth your roster taking pay cuts, when he cant actually wrestle?"

Hogan's 2010 arrival marked one of the biggest shifts in TNA history, bringing sweeping changes both on screen and behind the scenes. While the move initially generated increased attention, it remains one of the most divisive periods in the company's history.

Hyatt also argued that TNA should have carved out its own identity by focusing on athletic competition and long term storytelling rather than trying to recreate the style of television that had been popular years earlier.

"Should you had made it a work base promotion like roh, but with episodic story lines? Utilize the ufc countdown specials as inspiration to what you want to present or go with outdated crash tv?"

She added that TNA failed to fully capitalize on the stars it had created itself, believing wrestlers such as AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Motor City Machine Guns and Abyss should have remained the foundation of the company for years.

"Storylines that had long term build over crash tv with no foresight for the future? Have your pillars that were not from wwe (aj styles, samoa joe, machine guns, abyss, etc) & make them into franchise stars."

Finally, Hyatt criticized TNA's handling of relationships with international promotions and talent exchanges, using Kazuchika Okada's memorable stint as Okato as an example of what she viewed as a squandered opportunity.

"Utilize international talent relations with njpw & aaa. Not take talent like okada and make him o-kato."

Missy Hyatt didn't hold back after Dixie Carter declined to appear in Dark Side of the Ring's TNA series, raising a long list of criticisms about Carter's time running the company. Do you agree with Hyatt's assessment? Let us know in the comments below⬇️!