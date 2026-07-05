El Grande Americano Teases Mystery Allies for AAA Showdown With Perros del Mal

Tensions between El Grande Americano and the newly revived Perros del Mal continue to escalate following a major challenge issued during the July 4 episode of AAA on Fox.

Weeks after being blindsided by Perros del Mal while celebrating his victory over the original El Grande Americano, Americano has vowed to settle the score. In a pre recorded video message aired during Saturday's broadcast, he announced that he will confront the group on the July 11 edition of AAA on Fox.

However, Americano made it clear he will not be walking into the confrontation alone. He warned Perros del Mal, consisting of Daga, Karmen Petrovic, Bronco Nima, Berto, and Angel, that he will be bringing backup when he calls them out next week. The identity of his allies remains a mystery.

Perros del Mal continued their destructive path later in the night, closing the show by brutally attacking El Fiscal in the main event. The dominant beatdown left El Fiscal laid out as the faction stood tall to end the broadcast.

Next week's AAA on Fox is also set to feature appearances from Damian Priest and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, adding even more star power to an already intriguing episode.

Updated AAA on Fox Lineup for July 11, 2026:

El Grande Americano calls out Perros del Mal and arrives with mystery backup

Damian Priest appears

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio appears