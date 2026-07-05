Volador Jr. Ends Flip Gordon's Historic Reign to Capture CMLL Gold

A new champion has been crowned in CMLL after Volador Jr. defeated Flip Gordon to win the CMLL World Historic Middleweight Championship during the July 3, 2026 edition of Viernes Espectacular.

Gordon entered the match as one of the longest reigning champions in the title's history, having held the championship for an impressive 595 days since capturing it on November 15, 2024. After several successful title defenses, including multiple victories over Volador Jr., his reign finally came to an end.

The decisive moment saw Volador Jr. connect with a spectacular springboard Canadian Destroyer from the second rope, scoring the pinfall and ending Gordon's lengthy run as champion.

The CMLL World Historic Middleweight Championship was established in 2010, and Volador Jr.'s latest triumph marks a significant milestone. He is now the first wrestler in the championship's history to hold the title on two separate occasions.

During his nearly 600-day reign, Gordon successfully defended the championship four times before finally being dethroned by a determined Volador Jr., who now begins his second chapter as CMLL World Historic Middleweight Champion.