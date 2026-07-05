Former WWE Champion Appears In AAA After Weeks Of Mystery

After weeks of speculation and promotional teases, Damian Priest has officially arrived in AAA, making his debut during the July 4 edition of AAA on Fox.

The show opened with AAA's newly appointed General Manager, Rey Mysterio, welcoming fans before unveiling Priest as the latest addition to the company's roster.

The former WWE World Champion addressed the audience in Spanish, making it clear that he didn't come to simply make appearances. Priest declared his intention to dominate AAA, compete against the promotion's top stars, and pursue championship gold during his time with the company.

While Priest is set to make an impact in AAA, he remains an active WWE Superstar. He currently holds the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside R-Truth on SmackDown, making his arrival in AAA another example of the growing relationship between WWE and the Mexican promotion.

At this stage, AAA has not revealed how long Priest will remain with the company or what his first major storyline will involve. Rey Mysterio also hinted that music superstar Bad Bunny could be making an appearance in AAA in the future, adding further excitement to the promotion's upcoming plans.

Priest launched his professional wrestling career in 2005 and built his reputation across multiple promotions before signing with WWE. Although he has now officially joined AAA, his in-ring debut for the promotion has yet to take place.