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FTR's Cash Wheeler Reveals WWE Partnership He Still Wishes Happened

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2026
FTR's Cash Wheeler Reveals WWE Partnership He Still Wishes Happened

FTR have shared the ring with several high profile allies over the years, including names like CM Punk and Adam Copeland, but according to Cash Wheeler, one partnership that never came to life still stands out above the rest.

Speaking on the "Late Night Grin" podcast, Wheeler reflected on his WWE run and admitted that teaming with Randy Orton remains the biggest missed opportunity of his career.

"Randy," Wheeler said. "That's the one I missed the most as far as like what could have been. I thought that we really could do something cool with him, and Randy was a big proponent of pushing for it and I've said before, and I'm sure I've said on record before, but if not here we go. But I think that was the final straw for us when we knew we wanted to ask for our release was when they put, I want to say they drafted us to SmackDown and Randy to Raw at that point. That was in the midst of, I think he had just lost to Kofi Kingston or something along those lines, but we still thought we were going to get a chance to do stuff together, and we knew if they killed that, that they didn't really have any expectations or plans for us."

Wheeler explained that while he has never regretted leaving WWE, he still wishes fans had been able to see what FTR and Orton could have accomplished together. He suggested that the draft split, which sent the teams to different brands, convinced FTR that there was no meaningful direction planned for them.

Whether that dream partnership will ever happen now remains uncertain. Dax Harwood recently revealed that FTR will be stepping away from wrestling for a hiatus, although the team's current AEW contracts are set to expire in 2027. If they eventually become free agents, speculation is likely to grow over whether WWE could pursue a reunion and finally give Wheeler and Orton the alliance they once hoped to build.

 

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