Brian Cage Reveals Lance Archer Was Injured While Filming Steven Spielberg Movie

AEW's Murder Machines stepped away from the wrestling ring and onto a Hollywood film set for Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie Disclosure Day, but what was meant to be an exciting experience quickly became far more complicated than expected.

Speaking on the "Insight" podcast, Brian Cage revealed that his tag team partner Lance Archer suffered a back injury while filming, forcing the production team to rethink several planned scenes on the spot.

According to Cage, Archer's injury had everyone concerned, particularly Chavo Guerrero, who wanted to ensure the "Murderhawk Monster" avoided any unnecessary risks that could worsen the issue.

"I remember on Disclosure Day, we were doing the match there with Lance. He had actually hurt his back, and so Chavo [Guerrero] was freaking out, didn't want Lance to take like any bumps when we're filming everything, because if something happens to Lance and he can't do anything, now we're S.O.L. So now everything that we had like rehearsed and gone over and we're going to do, now we're like switching everything on the fly. Now I'm thinking of all kinds of like high-fly stuff I can do where he doesn't have to bump."

With Archer unable to perform many of the originally planned sequences, Cage said the team had to improvise throughout filming, creating new spots that minimized any impact on Archer's injured back.

The unexpected changes, however, had consequences for Cage as well. During one of the altered takes, he suffered a knee injury. Although he continued wrestling after filming wrapped, the issue never fully healed and worsened once he resumed his AEW schedule.

The injury eventually reached its breaking point during an independent wrestling match against Chris Masters, where Cage completely tore the same knee. The setback sidelined him for more than 14 months. During his recovery, he also underwent surgery to replace his other knee, which had been causing ongoing discomfort.

What began as a Hollywood opportunity for the Murder Machines ultimately turned into a physically demanding experience that left both Archer and Cage dealing with significant injuries.