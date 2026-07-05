Will Ospreay Explains Why He Aligned With AEW's Death Riders

Will Ospreay has finally opened up about the decision that shocked many AEW fans, revealing why he chose to stand alongside the very group responsible for nearly ending his career.

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, Ospreay was left sidelined after a vicious post match assault by the Death Riders resulted in a serious neck injury that kept him out of action for six months. One year later, the story came full circle when a fully recovered Ospreay defeated Swerve Strickland to capture the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Forbidden Door 2026, with the Death Riders cheering him on from ringside.

Since joining the faction in April 2026, Ospreay's alliance with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders has divided opinion among fans. Speaking on 107.7 The Bone, Ospreay explained that his decision came down to one simple reality: when he needed someone most, they were the only ones who stepped up.

"Who came to save me? Like Swerve weren't there, none of my mates backstage were there, none of the United Empire were there. They came to help, I had an opportunity to take back what was mine, like I had Jon Moxley on the ground, I could have put that chair around his neck and I could have done the same thing that he did to me. Or I can accept that I need help, and they're offering to turn me into something more than just a pro wrestling, to turn me into a weapon."

Ospreay added that throughout his career he often hesitated at the decisive moment, particularly when it came to using his devastating Tiger Driver '91. He believes that uncertainty has disappeared since aligning with Moxley and the Death Riders.

While he admitted he has not forgiven Moxley for the attack that sidelined him in 2025, Ospreay compared their complicated relationship to Batman training under Ra's al Ghul and the League of Shadows, suggesting that sometimes growth comes from learning alongside those you once considered your enemies.