Tony Schiavone Opens Up About Tony Khan's Calm Approach Behind the Commentary Desk

Tony Schiavone has offered a rare look at what it's is like working with Tony Khan during AEW broadcasts, explaining that the company president prefers encouragement over criticism when communicating with the commentary team.

Speaking on the latest episode of What Happened When?, Schiavone discussed the instructions he receives through his headset during live shows. Rather than constantly directing every moment, he said Khan mainly provides key talking points and positive reinforcement throughout the broadcast.

Schiavone explained, "Well...I don't know if he would tell me things, other than he'd give me lines to say. 'This is an incredible match. We've got so and so coming out.' And then a lot of times he'll coach me up. He'll say 'You're doing a great job, keep it up. Both of you are doing a great job.'"

He recalled one memorable moment when Khan praised both him and fellow commentator Nigel McGuinness.

"One time, he told Nigel and me, he said 'You guys are just doing sensational [work]. Just keep it up.' And sometimes he'll say 'Get the excitement back up! Get the excitement back up!' because he wants you to be excited. I always think I like to keep the excitement up, but you know what? I don't mind if he feels I've dropped down a little bit to coach me back up, so nothing wrong with that."

Schiavone also compared Khan's style to what he witnessed during his time in WWE under Vince McMahon. While he was never personally on the receiving end of McMahon's famous headset outbursts, he saw firsthand how the former WWE Chairman interacted with announcers and admitted that style would not have worked for him.

"I guess it's well known that when Vince would produce you, he would actually get on your ass," Schiavone said. "And that wouldn't work for me. I would not do well with that."

The veteran broadcaster made it clear that he appreciates Khan's supportive approach, saying he has no issue being reminded to raise the energy level if it helps improve the final broadcast.