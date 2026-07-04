×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Miz Names WWE's Funniest Stars And Most Painful Finisher

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2026
The Miz Names WWE's Funniest Stars And Most Painful Finisher

The Miz has revealed which WWE Superstars had him laughing the hardest in the ring, while also naming the most painful finishing move he has ever taken.

Speaking with Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, The Miz reflected on some of the funniest personalities he has shared the ring with during his WWE career. Unsurprisingly, he singled out Santino Marella and R-Truth as two performers who constantly left him trying not to break character.

"Santino Marella. I mean, every time I would have a match with him, I would be laughing during the match. Because he would just crack me up. Just some of the things that he would come up with is so funny."

The Miz also praised R-Truth's unique charisma and explained why he believes the veteran has remained a fan favorite for so many years.

"Truth is also right up there. I mean, I bet he's the most common answer. The reason being is, Truth is unlike any other superstar I've ever met in my life. One, he's able to last as long as he has because of the comedy he brings, the people that he touches. You know that he touches people because when he sent out a tweet last year about being released, you saw all the superstars pour in there and say, 'Oh my God, this can't be,' the fans started chanting 'We want Truth,' had a whole revolution to basically get his job back. So now he's still there and still making us laugh, still making us feel, so he's a pretty incredible person. Plus, I've been Awesome Truth, Tag Team Champions with him many times."

Elsewhere in the interview, The Miz was asked which finishing move has hurt the most throughout his career. While he admitted powerbombs are never enjoyable, one move stood out above the rest.

"Man, any type of powerbomb. So anyone that does a powerbomb where you're up on their shoulders and they powerbomb, that's always a bad one."

When Kevin Owens' pop-up powerbomb was mentioned, Miz admitted it was tough, but pointed to another move as being even worse.

"That one's... yeah, that one's pretty rough. It's not too bad. Maybe a chokeslam is pretty brutal. Because when I want to take a chokeslam, I'm going as high as I possibly can, and when you come back down, poof, your back feels it. Oh, Great Khali's. Holy cow. Great Khali would have to be number one."

The full interview with The Miz is available now on the My Mom's Basement YouTube channel.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement