The Miz Names WWE's Funniest Stars And Most Painful Finisher

The Miz has revealed which WWE Superstars had him laughing the hardest in the ring, while also naming the most painful finishing move he has ever taken.

Speaking with Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, The Miz reflected on some of the funniest personalities he has shared the ring with during his WWE career. Unsurprisingly, he singled out Santino Marella and R-Truth as two performers who constantly left him trying not to break character.

"Santino Marella. I mean, every time I would have a match with him, I would be laughing during the match. Because he would just crack me up. Just some of the things that he would come up with is so funny."

The Miz also praised R-Truth's unique charisma and explained why he believes the veteran has remained a fan favorite for so many years.

"Truth is also right up there. I mean, I bet he's the most common answer. The reason being is, Truth is unlike any other superstar I've ever met in my life. One, he's able to last as long as he has because of the comedy he brings, the people that he touches. You know that he touches people because when he sent out a tweet last year about being released, you saw all the superstars pour in there and say, 'Oh my God, this can't be,' the fans started chanting 'We want Truth,' had a whole revolution to basically get his job back. So now he's still there and still making us laugh, still making us feel, so he's a pretty incredible person. Plus, I've been Awesome Truth, Tag Team Champions with him many times."

Elsewhere in the interview, The Miz was asked which finishing move has hurt the most throughout his career. While he admitted powerbombs are never enjoyable, one move stood out above the rest.

"Man, any type of powerbomb. So anyone that does a powerbomb where you're up on their shoulders and they powerbomb, that's always a bad one."

When Kevin Owens' pop-up powerbomb was mentioned, Miz admitted it was tough, but pointed to another move as being even worse.

"That one's... yeah, that one's pretty rough. It's not too bad. Maybe a chokeslam is pretty brutal. Because when I want to take a chokeslam, I'm going as high as I possibly can, and when you come back down, poof, your back feels it. Oh, Great Khali's. Holy cow. Great Khali would have to be number one."

The full interview with The Miz is available now on the My Mom's Basement YouTube channel.