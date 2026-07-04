Former WWE Star Challenges Triple H's "Don't Take It Seriously" Remarks

Triple H’s recent remarks about WWE fans not taking the product too seriously have sparked debate across the wrestling community, with one former WWE star arguing that the company cannot expect passionate support while dismissing fan criticism.

Speaking in a recent interview, Triple H explained that WWE is designed to be an escape for viewers and believes the focus should remain on entertainment.

“We’re just fun, man. We’re fun and sometimes people take it too seriously, sometimes people get too caught up in it, but it’s there to entertain, man. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world.

If you just want to turn off for a couple of hours and tune into something cool that you can just lose yourself in and have a good time, WWE is the place to do it.”

While many agreed with the sentiment, others felt the comments overlooked the passion of WWE's most loyal audience. Among those voicing disagreement was former WWE star Stevie Richards, who addressed the topic during a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show.

Richards argued that WWE's biggest supporters are often the ones who spend the most money and care deeply about the product, making criticism a natural part of that investment.

“Scrutiny is what they don’t want. Which you have to have. But also, it’s like don’t take things too seriously, but the people who spend the most money are the people who take it most seriously or, as you say, invested most in the product.

“But the people who are the most invested in the product are also going to have one, their opinions on what they would like to see and two, they are going to want to find out more information. Like, why does he not realize he cannot have it both ways?”

Triple H has played a major role behind the scenes in WWE for years, officially taking charge of creative and talent relations in 2022 following Vince McMahon's departure from day-to-day operations. Prior to that, he transformed NXT into WWE's acclaimed developmental brand before stepping away in 2021 due to health concerns. Shawn Michaels has overseen NXT ever since.