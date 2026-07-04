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AEW Star Suffers Legitimate Injury Following Title Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2026
AEW Star Suffers Legitimate Injury Following Title Match

 Mark Briscoe's pursuit of the AEW World Championship may have come at a heavy cost, as a new report has confirmed the fan favorite is dealing with a legitimate injury following this week's events on AEW programming.

Briscoe endured an incredibly physical stretch after competing in the brutal Death's Door Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door alongside The Conglomeration before challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship on Dynamite. Shortly afterward, AEW began hinting on television that Briscoe could be absent for an extended period, leaving many fans wondering whether the injury angle was simply part of the storyline.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, the injury is genuine, although specifics remain unknown.

Alvarez stated:

"Not sure what the injury is, but Mark Briscoe injury is legit. All the best to him."

AEW further addressed Briscoe's condition during Collision in a backstage segment featuring Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong as they reflected on The Conglomeration's demanding week.

Cassidy first acknowledged the group's hard fought victory inside the steel cage at Forbidden Door before discussing Briscoe's unsuccessful title opportunity against MJF.

"That steel cage match was crazy. We got the job done, and Mark did get his championship title shot at Dynamite, but it didn't really work out."

O'Reilly then hinted that Briscoe's recovery could keep him away from AEW programming for some time.

"Because of his injuries, we don't know when we're going to see Mark again."

At this stage, AEW has not disclosed the nature of Briscoe's injury or provided an estimated timetable for his return. His absence leaves The Conglomeration without one of its key members just days after the faction emerged victorious from one of the company's most violent matches.

 

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