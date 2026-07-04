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Tomoaki Honma Announces Retirement Following Emotional NJPW Address

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2026
Tomoaki Honma Announces Retirement Following Emotional NJPW Address

Veteran New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tomoaki Honma has officially revealed that his in ring career is coming to an end after making an emotional retirement announcement in front of fans in his hometown.

During NJPW's non televised event in Yamagata on Saturday, Honma addressed the audience before the show and confirmed that he has decided to step away from professional wrestling after carefully weighing his future.

Speaking backstage following the announcement, Honma explained that ongoing concerns about his neck played a major role in his decision. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion suffered a devastating spinal injury in 2017 that temporarily left him paralyzed, and recent medical examinations convinced him it was time to bring his career to a close.

"I agonized over this endlessly. I've decided to retire. I've been able to do what I love, pro wrestling, for 30 years, and I'm happy about that, but I've agonized over it and made up my mind. I'm retiring."

Although he has announced his retirement, Honma is not planning to leave the ring immediately. He told the Yamagata crowd that he hopes to improve his physical condition over the coming months so he can compete in one final retirement match in his hometown next year.

Honma began his wrestling career in 1997 with Big Japan Pro Wrestling before later becoming a fan favourite in NJPW. Alongside Togi Makabe, he captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship and won the prestigious World Tag League tournament in both 2015 and 2016.

NJPW now shifts its focus to Korakuen Hall, where the promotion will hold events on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday's show will mark another emotional farewell as Tiger Mask competes in his retirement event.

Following those shows, NJPW heads to the United States for the opening of G1 Climax 36, which gets underway on Saturday, July 11, at NOW Arena near Chicago.

 

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