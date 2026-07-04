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Report: Top WWE Stars Reportedly Locked In Backstage Power Struggle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2026
Report: Top WWE Stars Reportedly Locked In Backstage Power Struggle

With SummerSlam fast approaching, the competition in WWE may extend well beyond what fans see on television. A new backstage report claims that several of the company's biggest names are fighting harder than ever to secure their place at the top of the card as creative plans continue to take shape.

According to WRKD Wrestling, there is growing internal competition among WWE's headline talent, with top stars reportedly pushing for stronger creative direction, premium television time, major matches, and main event positions on the company's biggest shows.

The report was shared alongside a GIF featuring Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns battling over the WWE Championship in a tug-of-war, symbolizing the reported struggle for backstage positioning.

The timing comes as WWE's landscape continues to shift following Night of Champions. Sami Zayn shocked many by capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Cody Rhodes and Gunther, while Roman Reigns is preparing to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against longtime rival Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

Elsewhere, King of the Ring winner Oba Femi made headlines by turning down his guaranteed world title opportunity in favor of settling unfinished business with Brock Lesnar. Their rivalry will reach another chapter inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam, with both competitors entering the bout tied at one victory each.

The women's division also remains stacked near the top of WWE programming, with Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Queen of the Ring IYO SKY, and the currently sidelined Rhea Ripley all expected to play significant roles in the company's biggest storylines.

The report suggests WWE's emphasis on a select group of marquee stars has only intensified the competition behind the scenes, with both established veterans and emerging talent looking to strengthen their positions heading into one of the year's biggest events.

WWE has not yet confirmed which matches will headline either night of SummerSlam, nor has the company revealed how the full card will be split across the two-night event, leaving plenty of speculation surrounding both the on-screen product and the reported backstage jockeying for position.

Which WWE Superstar do you think deserves the biggest spotlight at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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