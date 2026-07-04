Jeff Hardy's In Ring Improvisation Led To Matt Hardy's Brutal Injury

Matt Hardy has opened up about the painful arm injury he suffered during TNA Slammiversary 2026, revealing that an unexpected change from his brother Jeff Hardy led directly to the brutal impact.

The Hardy Boyz reclaimed the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary after winning a violent Ladder Match against The System and The Righteous. The contest featured tables, ladders, chairs, barbed wire, and a series of dangerous moments that left both Hardy brothers battered by the end of the night.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt explained that the large bruise on his arm came after Jeff went away from their planned sequence during the match.

Matt said, “I’ve got a little wear and tear here tomorrow on this side. Some bruising on the arm.”

He continued, “But Jeff is, I was talking to guys about this at TV yesterday, which is so funny. Jeff is like so present in the moment, right? He just, a lot of times, he goes just off script. Like if we’ve talked about something, he just kind of does his own thing.”

Matt then described how the altered spot resulted in him crashing awkwardly into the steel ring steps.

“So I ended up taking the stairs like shoulder first and that’s my arm got jabbed right in the point of the stairs. And it was like super swollen and big for those days. But it’s just because I couldn’t break those tables. I was going, ‘Damn it, Jeff, stay on, stay on track here, man.’”

Despite the painful aftermath, Matt made it clear there are no hard feelings, acknowledging that Jeff's instinctive style is part of what has made him one of wrestling's most unpredictable performers.

“And it just is where it is. I mean, that happens a lot with Jeff. It’s one of the things I love about him because he is once he just feels something, he kind of rolls with it. But sometimes like, ‘Hey, brother, like stay on track, dude.’ But yeah, it’s all good. Fortunately, that wasn’t anything bad. It was just like a lot of fluid and just a very swollen arm and it’s feeling OK now just looks gnarly and nasty.”