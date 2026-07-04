Backstage Producers Revealed For WWE Raw On June 29

Fightful Select has revealed the list of backstage producers who helped put together the June 29 episode of WWE RAW, which aired from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The show featured several major moments, including a closing confrontation involving World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and Seth Rollins. Other highlights included Oba Femi coming face to face with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, an in ring segment involving IYO SKY and members of The Judgment Day, plus a lineup of singles matches throughout the night.
While a detailed producer sheet was circulated backstage, Fightful noted that the episode did not have an internal title assigned.
The reported producer list is as follows:
Fightful Select noted that the producer sheet did not include a producer for the main event segment, making it the only portion of the show without a listed producer.
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