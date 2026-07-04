Backstage Update On Road Dogg's TNA Status Following Slammiversary

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) was present backstage at TNA Slammiversary 2026 over the weekend, as previously reported by WrestlingNewsSource. However, he was not in attendance for the company's subsequent television tapings, as an agreement between both sides has not yet been finalized.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that James is still expected to sign with TNA Wrestling once contractual details are worked out. While no official deal has been completed, there remains confidence that he will be joining the promotion.

Meltzer also noted that James played an unofficial role as a matchmaker during Slammiversary, helping behind the scenes. Despite his involvement, the event was largely overseen by Tommy Dreamer and Hunter Johnston, even though Dreamer is no longer officially with the company.

Road Dogg is no stranger to TNA, having competed for the promotion between 2002 and 2009. During that run, he reunited with Billy Gunn, then known as Kip James, to revive the New Age Outlaws under the Voodoo Kin Mafia banner. That era was known for its heavy criticism of WWE, reflecting the creative direction led by Vince Russo at the time.

The landscape has changed dramatically since then. With WWE and TNA now maintaining a working relationship, James' expected return is viewed as a backstage role focused on strengthening TNA's creative direction rather than fueling an on-screen rivalry. His experience could help shape a more traditional wrestling presentation while offering an alternative to TKO's modern corporate approach.

What do you think of Road Dogg potentially returning to TNA in a backstage role? Share your thoughts in the comments below!