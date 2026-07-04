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Latest Backstage News On Big Bill's Rumored WWE Move

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2026
Latest Backstage News On Big Bill's Rumored WWE Move

Speculation surrounding AEW's Big Bill continues to intensify as reports point toward his departure from the company once his current contract expires. Earlier this week, Fightful Select reported that Bill had officially given notice to AEW, with his deal expected to end within the next week.

That report has now been backed up by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer confirmed that the information is accurate and discussed Bill's standing within AEW over the past year.

According to Meltzer, Big Bill has seen limited use on AEW programming since the end of The Learning Tree faction. However, he pushed back against the idea that the storyline hurt Bill's career, stating that the veteran was arguably at his most popular during his time alongside Chris Jericho.

Meltzer explained that AEW had originally planned to build toward Big Bill turning on Jericho, setting up a singles rivalry between the two. Those plans never materialized after Jericho stepped away from television in April 2025 to begin a year-long hiatus, leading to the faction quietly coming to an end.

With reports suggesting Bill could be WWE-bound, discussion has naturally shifted toward the possibility of reuniting with his former tag team partner, Enzo Amore. Meltzer believes the pairing could still resonate with WWE audiences, pointing to Enzo's charisma and microphone ability combined with Bill's growth as an in-ring performer since their original run.

In recent months, Big Bill has primarily competed for Ring of Honor. His most recent appearance on AEW television came on the February 4 edition of Collision, where he competed in an eight-man tag team Parking Lot Fight.

Would you like to see Big Bill reunite with Enzo Amore in WWE, or would you rather see him return as a singles star? Share your thoughts in the new comments section below!

 

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