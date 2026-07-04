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Backstage Report Reveals Initial WWE SummerSlam 2026 Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2026
Backstage Report Reveals Initial WWE SummerSlam 2026 Card

WWE's card for SummerSlam 2026 is beginning to come together ahead of the two night premium live event on August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Several blockbuster matches have already been announced, including Oba Femi defending against Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, Roman Reigns challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, and IYO SKY putting the Women's World Championship on the line against Liv Morgan.

However, it appears the lineup looked very different behind the scenes just weeks ago.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed a number of matches that were originally penciled in for SummerSlam before creative plans shifted.

One of the biggest changes involves the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meltzer reported that WWE had long planned for Cody Rhodes to defend the title against CM Punk at SummerSlam. Those plans changed after Sami Zayn defeated Rhodes to win the championship at Night of Champions, a result that was reportedly not part of the company's earlier direction.

Zayn is now scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Rhodes on this Monday's episode of RAW, while CM Punk is also expected to make his television return during the show. Meltzer noted that if Punk ultimately challenges Zayn for the title at SummerSlam, it would be considered a last minute adjustment from WWE's original creative plans.

The report also revealed several other matches that were initially discussed for the event. Those plans reportedly included GUNTHER facing Royce Keys, Charlotte Flair squaring off against Jade Cargill, Trick Williams defending the United States Championship against former titleholder Carmelo Hayes, and Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella taking on Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley.

With several weeks still remaining before SummerSlam, it remains to be seen whether WWE makes any further changes to its biggest event of the summer.

 

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