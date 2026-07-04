Zilla Fatu Reportedly Expected To Begin WWE Run Soon

A new report suggests WWE could soon welcome another member of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Zilla Fatu is expected to begin working with WWE in the near future. While no specific timetable was provided, the report also did not reveal whether he will debut on Raw, SmackDown, NXT, or in another role. More information is expected to emerge as plans become clearer.

Speculation surrounding Fatu's WWE future has been growing for months. Reports in June indicated that the company had significant interest in signing him, and he was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Despite those sightings, there was no confirmation at the time that an agreement had been reached.

This latest update marks the first report stating that Fatu is expected to officially start with WWE, although further details regarding his role or debut remain unknown.

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late Umaga and belongs to the iconic Anoa'i wrestling dynasty, which includes names such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu. He made his professional wrestling debut on July 15, 2023, for Reality of Wrestling and has spent the past two years establishing himself on the independent scene.

As WWE continues to strengthen its roster with members of the Anoa'i family, Fatu has become one of the most talked about prospects, and it now appears his long rumored move to the company could be just around the corner.

What do you think about this latest update? Should Zilla Fatu join The Bloodline or forge his own legacy in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments below!