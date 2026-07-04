Report Reveals Latest On Eric Young's Potential WWE Return

Former TNA Wrestling star Eric Young appears to be heading back to WWE after securing his release from TNA earlier this week.

TNA Wrestling confirmed on Wednesday that Young had departed the promotion. The veteran later revealed that the decision came after he personally requested his release, which the company approved.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE has discussed bringing Young back in a dual player and coach capacity, similar to the role currently held by Shawn Spears in NXT. Previous reporting from Fightful also indicated that WWE had remained open to welcoming Young back.

Sources cited by Meltzer state that WWE's current expectation is for Young to begin his latest run in NXT, although his return is not expected to happen immediately. The present plan reportedly has him starting with the brand in September.

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