Leaked Nick Khan Voicemail Reveals Stephanie McMahon's Resistance to WWE Sale

The sale of WWE to Endeavor Group Holdings in 2023 marked one of the biggest turning points in the company's history, ending decades of McMahon family ownership that many believed would never come to an end.

After stepping away from WWE in 2022 amid multiple scandals, Vince McMahon returned to the company in early 2023 with a clear objective of exploring a sale. Reports at the time indicated that McMahon used his voting power to push his return, warning that he could prevent any potential sale or future media rights agreements unless he was reinstated.

A newly surfaced leaked voicemail from WWE President Nick Khan has now shed light on opposition from Stephanie McMahon, who reportedly urged her father not to return and questioned whether selling WWE was necessary.

Khan said:

“I remember Stephanie discouraging her dad from coming back as the CEO because we didn’t know what role he was going to come back in, and I remember her expressing that there was no need to sell the company if that’s what he was contemplating.”

Despite those objections, McMahon resumed control in January 2023 and quickly identified Endeavor Group Holdings as his preferred buyer. During discussions about the transaction, McMahon stated:

“Very good meeting with Ari and company. And I think and probably the best thing to do is to go forward with the deal with Ari. It solves a lot of problems.

“Together, I think it’s a stronger situation than either one of us on our own. But I’m pretty sure that’s the way I want to go now. It’s easier, faster and all that kind of stuff.”

Following Vince McMahon's return, Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role as WWE's co-CEO and Chairwoman, bringing her executive tenure with the company to an end as the sale moved forward.