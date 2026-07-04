WWE And AAA Champions Set For Historic Winner Takes All Match

A historic cross promotional clash is on the horizon following WWE's acquisition of AAA, with champions from both companies now set to collide in a title versus title encounter.

During Friday night's SmackDown, AAA World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders confronted WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth, throwing down the challenge for a winner takes all match with both sets of championships on the line.

The confrontation came after a lighthearted Independence Day Weekend segment in which R-Truth defeated Nathan Frazer in a hot dog eating contest, proudly declaring it a victory for the United States over England. As Frazer and Axiom headed backstage, The War Raiders interrupted and shifted the focus to championship gold.

Without SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis present, the match could not be officially sanctioned or given a date. Even so, Priest made it clear that the blockbuster showdown would eventually take place on SmackDown.

The War Raiders captured the AAA World Tag Team Championships by defeating Psycho Circus, consisting of Psycho Clown and Pagano, on May 30 in Monterrey, Mexico. They have yet to defend the titles since claiming them.

Meanwhile, Priest and R-Truth won the WWE Tag Team Championships from JC Mateo and Tama Tonga on the March 20 edition of SmackDown in Raleigh, North Carolina. Since then, they have successfully retained the titles multiple times, most recently defeating Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga on the June 19 episode of SmackDown in Kansas City, Missouri.