×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE And AAA Champions Set For Historic Winner Takes All Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2026
WWE And AAA Champions Set For Historic Winner Takes All Match

A historic cross promotional clash is on the horizon following WWE's acquisition of AAA, with champions from both companies now set to collide in a title versus title encounter.

During Friday night's SmackDown, AAA World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders confronted WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth, throwing down the challenge for a winner takes all match with both sets of championships on the line.

The confrontation came after a lighthearted Independence Day Weekend segment in which R-Truth defeated Nathan Frazer in a hot dog eating contest, proudly declaring it a victory for the United States over England. As Frazer and Axiom headed backstage, The War Raiders interrupted and shifted the focus to championship gold.

Without SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis present, the match could not be officially sanctioned or given a date. Even so, Priest made it clear that the blockbuster showdown would eventually take place on SmackDown.

The War Raiders captured the AAA World Tag Team Championships by defeating Psycho Circus, consisting of Psycho Clown and Pagano, on May 30 in Monterrey, Mexico. They have yet to defend the titles since claiming them.

Meanwhile, Priest and R-Truth won the WWE Tag Team Championships from JC Mateo and Tama Tonga on the March 20 edition of SmackDown in Raleigh, North Carolina. Since then, they have successfully retained the titles multiple times, most recently defeating Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga on the June 19 episode of SmackDown in Kansas City, Missouri.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement