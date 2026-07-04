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Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes Set for Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2026
Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes Set for Next Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE has confirmed a high profile showdown for next week's episode of SmackDown, as United States Champion Trick Williams will go one on one with longtime rival Carmelo Hayes in a non-title contest.

The match was made official following a heated confrontation on Friday's show in which Hayes interrupted Williams and his manager Lil Yachty. Hayes praised the champion's recent run but insisted Williams had never truly beaten him, before declaring that the United States Championship should represent the hardest working stars in WWE. He then demanded a championship opportunity.

Lil Yachty responded by asking the live crowd whether Hayes deserved another title shot. While he agreed to give Hayes a match next Friday in Oklahoma City, he made it clear the United States Championship would not be at stake. According to Yachty, Hayes had already squandered his previous opportunity, and this bout would be his chance to prove himself once and for all.

As Williams and Yachty attempted to leave the ring, Hayes had the final word, launching himself over the ropes with a dive that took out both men and intensified the rivalry heading into next week's encounter.

Hayes recently fell short against Ricky Saints in a number one contender's match. Saints went on to challenge Williams for the United States Championship at Clash of Champions but was unable to dethrone the champion.

WWE SmackDown (July 10)

  • Non-title Match: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

 

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