New Details Emerge On WWE ID Talent Being Pulled From Indie Events

Questions continue to mount over WWE's ID program as more details emerge about independent wrestlers being pulled from previously scheduled events with little warning.

The latest discussion follows a public exchange between GCW owner Brett Lauderdale and PRODUCE Wrestling promoter Adam Abdalla, who addressed why several wrestlers were suddenly forced to alter their travel plans at the last minute.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Daily Update, the root of the issue stems from a scheduling change made by WWE.

"This is from WWE," Meltzer wrote. "They changed the Evolve taping schedule from one day a month to two days in a row, so new dates were added and talent had to be pulled off some dates."

However, Meltzer noted that the scheduling adjustment was only part of the problem. He explained that communication with talent reportedly broke down after the decision had already been made.

"It was also said that there was a communications issue in that even after this decision was made," Meltzer wrote, "a lot of talent wasn't informed quickly and made bookings even after those dates were known, but they themselves didn't know about them."

Bryan Alvarez expanded on the situation during Wrestling Observer Live, arguing that WWE ID talent are being placed in an increasingly difficult position.

"You are responsible for keeping busy," Alvarez said, referring to WWE ID talent. "You are responsible for getting regular bookings. And not only do they want you to get regular bookings, but they want you to get regular, semi high-profile bookings. And that's on you. They're not going around and telling you where to work. You're responsible for getting booked in high-profile places and working regularly. And there have been ID talents that, apparently, the company figured, 'you're not working regularly enough, and you're not working in high-profile enough places, so you're out of here,' and they get cut from their ID deal."

The growing concerns have sparked debate throughout the independent wrestling scene, with some performers reportedly questioning whether signing a WWE ID agreement is worthwhile.

"I've talked to indie wrestlers, and they're just like, 'I don't want an ID deal,'" Alvarez said. "'It is not a benefit to me to get an ID deal."