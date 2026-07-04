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Cody Rhodes Earns WWE Championship Rematch Against Sami Zayn

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2026
Cody Rhodes Earns WWE Championship Rematch Against Sami Zayn

The road to Monday Night Raw just became even more intriguing, as Cody Rhodes has secured another opportunity to reclaim the WWE Championship.

On this week's SmackDown, Rhodes defeated Jey Uso in the night's main event to become the new number one contender, earning an immediate title shot against newly crowned champion Sami Zayn. The championship clash is now officially scheduled for this Monday's Raw in Chicago.

Zayn opened SmackDown reflecting on his emotional WWE Championship victory at Night of Champions before being interrupted by Rhodes, who made it clear he wanted another shot at the gold. Jey Uso then joined the conversation, congratulating Zayn while also staking his own claim to a championship opportunity.

The confrontation prompted interim SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce to announce a Number One Contender's Match between Rhodes and Uso later that evening.

Rhodes capitalized on the opportunity, putting Uso away with Cross Rhodes to punch his ticket to Monday's title match.

Earlier in the night, Zayn confronted Pearce backstage, questioning why, as a SmackDown superstar, he was being asked to defend the WWE Championship on Raw. Pearce explained that Monday's episode would serve as a cross branded supershow, featuring talent from both Raw and SmackDown.

Confirmed WWE Raw Card (July 6)

  • WWE Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
  • World Tag Team Championship: Street Profits (c) vs. Bron Breakker & Austin Theory

 

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