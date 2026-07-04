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Danhausen Set For Saturday Night's Main Event As First Matches Announced

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2026
Danhausen Set For Saturday Night's Main Event As First Matches Announced

WWE has confirmed the first two matches for this month's edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, which takes place on July 18 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During a backstage segment on this week's SmackDown, Danhausen revealed to Matt Cardona that he will go one on one with JD McDonagh. The match is the latest chapter in Danhausen's ongoing rivalry with The Judgment Day, who have been targeting him for weeks after he walked away with their money.

Cardona assured Danhausen that he would be there if backup was needed, but Danhausen hinted he already had someone lined up. Teasing a surprise, he said he would be reaching out to somebody in New York ahead of the event.

The Women's Tag Team Championship will also be on the line, as Paige and Brie Bella defend their titles against Fatal Influence. The championship bout was set up after Lainey Reid defeated Brie Bella on this week's SmackDown.

Danhausen has become an unlikely celebrity in New York after being credited by many fans with "lifting the curse" on the New York Knicks before their NBA Playoff run. The Knicks went on to capture their first NBA Championship since 1973 with a 4-1 Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs. WWE is reportedly planning to lean into that popularity as part of its promotion for Saturday Night's Main Event.

His issues with The Judgment Day began after he refused to help the group place a curse on Oba Femi. Since then, Dominik Mysterio fell short in the King of the Ring semifinals, while Liv Morgan lost to IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring Final shortly after Danhausen seemingly placed a curse on her as well.

Saturday Night's Main Event (July 18)

  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Fatal Influence
  • Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh

 

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