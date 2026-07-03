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Mark Briscoe Suffers Legitimate Injury Following AEW World Title Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2026
Mark Briscoe Suffers Legitimate Injury Following AEW World Title Match

AEW's Mark Briscoe is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury, although the exact nature of the issue and the expected recovery timeline have not yet been revealed.

Briscoe challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship on this week's episode of Dynamite but came up short in his bid to capture the title. During the following night's episode of Collision, commentary and a backstage segment suggested that Briscoe's absence could extend beyond the immediate future.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the injury is very real, although details remain scarce at this stage.

"Not sure what the injury is, but Mark Briscoe injury is legit," Alvarez wrote. "All the best to him."

A backstage promo on Collision featured Briscoe's Conglomeration allies, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, reflecting on a rollercoaster week for the faction. While they celebrated victory in the Death's Door Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door, they also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Briscoe's condition.

"That steel cage match was crazy. We got the job done, and Mark did get his championship title shot at Dynamite, but it didn’t really work out," Cassidy said.

O'Reilly then confirmed Briscoe's injury has left the group unsure when he'll be back in action.

"Because of his injuries, we don’t know when we’re going to see Mark again," O'Reilly added.

The Conglomeration also noted that they remain uncertain on the return of Tomohiro Ishii, while expressing optimism that Willow Nightingale could be back soon.

Meanwhile, MJF's reign as AEW World Champion rolls on. After defeating Briscoe, he is now scheduled to defend the championship against Kenny Omega on next Wednesday's Beach Break edition of Dynamite. The stakes are especially high, as Omega will no longer be eligible to challenge for the AEW World Championship again if he is defeated.

 

 

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