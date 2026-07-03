Rhea Ripley Injury Reportedly Alters Original WWE SummerSlam Plans

WWE's original creative plans for SummerSlam 2026 have reportedly come to light following concerns over an injury suffered by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Ripley has been undergoing medical evaluation after reportedly injuring her knee during WWE's recent tour of Italy. Prior to that setback, WWE had already mapped out several marquee matches for SummerSlam.

The reported lineup included:

Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell

Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes for the United States Championship

Gunther vs. Royce Keys

Paige & Brie Bella vs. Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Despite Ripley's injury, Meltzer stated that the planned Women's World Championship bout was never expected to involve her. Iyo Sky's Queen of the Ring victory and subsequent championship opportunity against Liv Morgan had reportedly always been WWE's intended direction.

Before the injury, Ripley was said to be penciled in for a SummerSlam match against either Alexa Bliss or Jacy Jayne.

Meltzer also pointed out that Ripley has not been forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship, noting that "she was not stripped of the title which one would think she would be if she were to need major surgery." That detail has fueled speculation that the injury may not require a lengthy absence, although WWE has yet to provide an official update on her condition.