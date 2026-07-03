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Janel Grant Says Explicit Evidence Was Shared Without Her Knowledge During WWE Investigation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2026
Janel Grant Says Explicit Evidence Was Shared Without Her Knowledge During WWE Investigation

Janel Grant has issued a new public statement, claiming she was never informed that explicit material involving her was reviewed and shared during the internal investigation into allegations surrounding former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit against WWE and McMahon in federal court in Connecticut in January 2024. The lawsuit alleges, among other claims, sex trafficking. McMahon has denied the allegations.

Taking to Instagram, Grant reflected on the company's 2022 internal investigation that followed the hush money and sexual misconduct allegations which ultimately led to McMahon stepping away from WWE.

Grant wrote:

“What I know: In 2022, I believed in good faith that I was participating in a company’s publicly announced investigation. I spent six figures on retainers and medical care. I onboarded a legal team. We spent months of time preparing for an investigation that closed without speaking to me.

“What I didn’t know: I learned some things about my past that I didn’t know before while reading public documents from a shareholder’s case.

“Without my knowledge and without my consent, explicitly graphic evidence was produced to a special committee as part of this investigation. These photos and exchanges, described in plurals, depict me in some vulnerable and/or compromising way.”

She went on to say that descriptions of the material included terms such as “sexual,” “very graphic language and photos,” “something that looks more like sexual abuse,” “trafficking,” and “nefarious.”

Grant further alleged that the evidence was “produced, viewed, distilled into graphic summaries, and read out” to members of WWE's Board of Directors, including senior executives and future board members, all without her knowledge or consent.

“I didn’t know any of this until now.

“Nobody told me. Nobody told my attorneys (despite the active communications between attorneys). Put aside not speaking with me...

“Why weren’t we notified that this was produced?

“Why were we not told how it was being used?

“Who saw this evidence?

“Who got read outs?

“Where are copies of these images and read outs saved?”

Grant concluded by explaining why she decided to speak publicly.

“Why am I sharing this? I don’t want anything remotely like this to happen to anyone else. To see this gives us the ability to clear it, heal from it, address the systems/cultures that enabled it, and create holistic solutions to better support and protect the rights of people.

“Safety matters. Dignity matters. How we treat each other matters.”

 

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