Sami Zayn's WWE Title Win Reportedly Changed SummerSlam Plans At The Last Minute

Sami Zayn's emotional Undisputed WWE Championship victory at WWE Night of Champions 2026 may have altered WWE's creative direction in more ways than fans initially realized.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Zayn was not originally scheduled to be part of WWE's plans for SummerSlam 2026. Instead, the company had reportedly been building toward a marquee championship showdown between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

While that dream match could still take place later this summer, Zayn's title victory in Riyadh has reshaped the landscape. The championship win marked the biggest achievement of his WWE career, made even more special by the overwhelming support he received from the Saudi Arabian crowd, creating an atmosphere that felt like a homecoming for the beloved star.

The report also indicates that the decision to put the title on Zayn may have come together very late in the process. One clue reportedly came from WWE's championship side plates. Normally, the production team is informed well in advance of a title change so custom name plates can be created before the event. However, those responsible for preparing the new plates were allegedly not notified ahead of Night of Champions, suggesting the decision to crown Zayn may have been finalized only shortly before the premium live event.

Whether the change was made weeks or mere days before the show, Zayn now heads into SummerSlam as Undisputed WWE Champion, leaving plenty of intrigue over who will ultimately step up as his first major challenger.