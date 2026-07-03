×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Sami Zayn's WWE Title Win Reportedly Changed SummerSlam Plans At The Last Minute

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2026
Sami Zayn's WWE Title Win Reportedly Changed SummerSlam Plans At The Last Minute

Sami Zayn's emotional Undisputed WWE Championship victory at WWE Night of Champions 2026 may have altered WWE's creative direction in more ways than fans initially realized.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Zayn was not originally scheduled to be part of WWE's plans for SummerSlam 2026. Instead, the company had reportedly been building toward a marquee championship showdown between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

While that dream match could still take place later this summer, Zayn's title victory in Riyadh has reshaped the landscape. The championship win marked the biggest achievement of his WWE career, made even more special by the overwhelming support he received from the Saudi Arabian crowd, creating an atmosphere that felt like a homecoming for the beloved star.

The report also indicates that the decision to put the title on Zayn may have come together very late in the process. One clue reportedly came from WWE's championship side plates. Normally, the production team is informed well in advance of a title change so custom name plates can be created before the event. However, those responsible for preparing the new plates were allegedly not notified ahead of Night of Champions, suggesting the decision to crown Zayn may have been finalized only shortly before the premium live event.

Whether the change was made weeks or mere days before the show, Zayn now heads into SummerSlam as Undisputed WWE Champion, leaving plenty of intrigue over who will ultimately step up as his first major challenger.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement