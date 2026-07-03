Arn Anderson Reflects on AEW Exit, Praises Tony Khan's Treatment of Talent

Arn Anderson has looked back on his departure from AEW with nothing but appreciation, making it clear he has no resentment toward either the company or its president, Tony Khan.

Speaking during a recent Q&A edition of The Arn Show podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer explained that his role in AEW naturally came to an end after Cody Rhodes left the promotion for WWE. Anderson had primarily been brought in to work alongside Rhodes, and once that chapter closed, there was little left for him creatively.

AEW did explore pairing Anderson with Wardlow, but the partnership never gained much momentum, ultimately leading to his exit from the company in 2024.

Despite moving on, Anderson had nothing but praise for Tony Khan, saying he felt the AEW boss did everything possible to make use of him.

“Tony treated us really well. I’ll never say anything [bad] about Tony Khan,” Anderson said. “He’s a class act, used me the best he could in the situation. Just one of them things. Timing is everything, it was just bad timing.”

Anderson also highlighted the way Khan looks after AEW's roster, pointing to the level of travel, accommodation, and overall treatment the company provides its performers. In his view, that kind of respect should always be returned by those who work for the promotion.

“You should turn around and treat your employer with the same respect that he has treated you with,” Anderson said. “Because he doesn’t have to put you in a first-class hotel, he doesn’t have to fly you first class, he doesn’t have to provide transportation back and forth to the airport, to the hotel. I mean, Tony Khan treats his talent first class.”

Anderson also reflected positively on the opportunities his son, Brock Anderson, received during his time in AEW. He felt Brock's introduction alongside Rhodes could hardly have gone better before later continuing his career in MLW.

Throughout his AEW tenure, Anderson was best known as Rhodes' on-screen coach and mentor, a role made even more meaningful by their close real-life relationship. Looking back, the wrestling legend believes his AEW run simply came down to timing rather than any hard feelings.