Eric Bischoff Questions Sami Zayn's WWE Title Reign While Calling for Major Cody Rhodes Character Change

Eric Bischoff has shared his candid thoughts on Sami Zayn's reign as Undisputed WWE Champion, admitting he is still not fully convinced by Zayn in the company's top role. At the same time, the WWE Hall of Famer believes the championship victory presents the perfect opportunity for Cody Rhodes to undergo a dramatic heel turn.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff praised Zayn's professionalism and talent but questioned whether he fits the role of WWE's leading champion.

"I like Sami a lot. I got to know him just a little bit," Bischoff said. "A lot of things to respect, but in that role, frankly, I didn't see it. Still don't."

Despite his reservations, Bischoff acknowledged that WWE has access to far more internal data than fans or pundits, suggesting there may be factors influencing the company's decision that outsiders cannot fully appreciate.

"WWE has access to data that probably we don't even understand," Bischoff explained. "Does that data tell them something that we don't see as fans?"

Reflecting on advice he once received from Ted Turner, Bischoff said wrestling promoters cannot simply book for their own tastes.

"Don't program for yourself, dummy, because there's only one of you, and you're programming for the masses," he recalled, while admitting that, for now, Zayn's title reign remains "a question mark" in his eyes.

While Bischoff may be uncertain about Zayn as champion, he believes the new title picture creates the ideal scenario for Cody Rhodes to reinvent himself as one of WWE's top villains.

According to Bischoff, Zayn's underdog babyface story needs an elite antagonist, and Rhodes is perfectly suited for the role.

"All he needs is a really good heel, and if Cody Rhodes doesn't become that really great heel, I'm going to be thoroughly disappointed," Bischoff said. "Now you got a long-term story that's believable with two amazing characters."

Bischoff argued Rhodes has accomplished everything he can as a heroic babyface and that the timing is right for a major character shift.

"I think Cody has to turn heel. I feel that strongly about it, because he's played this character out," Bischoff stated, adding that WWE should avoid completely abandoning Rhodes' fan-favorite appeal.

"You've still got some juice left in that lemon. Let it go while there's still juice in it, because he can come back to it at some point."

Rather than becoming an unstoppable powerhouse, Bischoff envisions Rhodes embracing a more manipulative persona.

"WWE needs a vicious heel, like lie, cheating kind of heel, not a badass heel," Bischoff said. "You need somebody slippery, somebody greasy."

He concluded by expressing confidence that Rhodes has the ability to become one of the industry's greatest villains if he fully commits to the transformation.

"If he were to embrace it, I would predict he would be one of the best heels of our generation. He has the potential to do that."