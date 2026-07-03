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Big E Reveals Why The New Day's Original WWE Run Failed To Connect

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2026
Big E Reveals Why The New Day's Original WWE Run Failed To Connect

Big E has reflected on the rocky beginnings of The New Day, explaining that the group's first run as babyfaces was held back by an overwhelming level of creative control behind the scenes.

Speaking with Sam Roberts, the former WWE Champion recalled how nearly every detail of the trio's presentation was scripted when they debuted, leaving little room for personality or spontaneity.

"There was so much micromanagement," Big E explained. "To the point where certain producers would come out like, on your entrance, you need to clap here, skip here, move in this way."

Big E admitted the constant stream of instructions made it difficult to focus on performing naturally in front of the audience.

"It's just very hard to be free as a performer when you're worried about all of the notes and all those little beats that you need to hit," he said.

The turning point came when The New Day embraced a heel persona. With more creative freedom and fewer restrictions, the group was finally able to showcase its natural chemistry, eventually evolving into one of WWE's most successful and popular factions.

"Thankfully, by the time we turned heel, a lot of those reins were finally taken off, and we just got to do us," Big E said. "As soon as we got to be more creative and have more of a voice in the process, things just took off for us."

The New Day would go on to become one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history, proving that allowing performers to express themselves can sometimes be the key to unlocking their full potential.

 

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