Marty Jannetty Shares Positive Recovery Update After Leg Amputation

Marty Jannetty has taken another encouraging step in his recovery journey, sharing a heartfelt update after undergoing a below the knee leg amputation earlier this year.

The former WWE star posted a photo on Facebook showing himself standing on a prosthetic leg during a rehabilitation session, marking significant progress just months after the life changing procedure.

Alongside the image, Jannetty expressed his gratitude to Cauliflower Alley Club and Brian Blair for the support they have provided throughout his recovery.

"They've showed me quite a lot of love and compassion for my situation. Without their help I don't think I would've gotten through this very tough time in my life," Jannetty wrote.

He also explained that medical expenses have continued to mount, noting that "insurance only covers so much," before adding that he would gladly return the favour in any way he can.

The Cauliflower Alley Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping current and former members of the wrestling industry through financial assistance and personal support. Blair, remembered by many as one half of The Killer Bees, currently serves as the group's president.

Jannetty, 66, underwent the amputation on April 1, 2026. His family later confirmed that surgeon Dr. Leland McCluskey successfully removed all infected bone, allowing the WWE Hall of Fame era performer to focus fully on rehabilitation, pain management, and his long term recovery.

The surgery followed years of complications stemming from chronic ankle injuries. After ankle reconstruction surgery in 2020, Jannetty experienced several setbacks, including a serious staph infection following multiple procedures. In early 2024, he revealed that doctors had warned amputation would eventually become unavoidable.

Best known as one half of The Rockers alongside Shawn Michaels, Jannetty enjoyed tremendous success during the late 1980s and early 1990s. The duo captured the AWA World Tag Team Championship twice before joining WWE in 1988, where they became one of the promotion's most beloved tag teams.

Following their iconic split during the 1992 Barbershop segment, Jannetty went on to defeat Michaels for the WWF Intercontinental Championship in 1993 and later captured the WWF Tag Team Championship alongside Sean Waltman. He also had later runs in both WWE and WCW, including a memorable Rockers reunion with Michaels on Raw during the mid 2000s.