Greg "The Hammer" Valentine's Long-Awaited Autobiography Available Now!

AUTOBIOGRAPHY

PRESS RELEASE :

TITLE : Greg The Hammer – Forever Valentine

AUTHORS: Greg Valentine & Kenny Casanova

PAGES: 4 97 pages

RELEASE DATE: July 1, 2026

PUBLISHER: WOHW Publishers

GUEST PASSAGES / QUOTES:

Diamond Dallas Page , Brutus Beefcake , Jim

Cornette , Jimmy Hart, Honky Tonk Man , Mario

Mancini , Roddy Piper , Tito Santana , Earl Skakel

IN THE BOOK:

 Foreword by DDP

 Stories with father, Johnny Valentine

 Training with Stu Hart & Original Sheik

 Territorial battles across North America

 Working Japan with Andre the Giant

 Tag team success with Ric Flair

 Breaking Wahoo’s leg

 Dog Collar Matches with Roddy Piper

 IC -Title rivalry with Tito Santana

 The Dream Team with Brutus Beefcake

 Rhythm & Blues with Honky Tonk Man, and much more.

BOOK INFO – From th e co-author that brought us Tito Santana: D on’t Call Me Chico & Brutus Beefcake:

Cuttin ’ & Struttin ’ , FOREVER VALENTINE pounds out “The Hammer’s” journey through professional

wrestling. Follow his relationship with Johnny Valentine, training under Stu Hart & the Original Sheik,

territorial battles across North America, tours of Japan with Andre the Giant, tag work with Ric Flair,

breaking Wahoo’s leg, Dog Collar matches with Roddy Piper, his IC -title rivalry with Tito Santana,

Dream Teaming with Brutus Beefcake, Rhythm & Blues with Honky Tonk Man, and much more!

Packed with stories from the golden era, this autobiography “hits the nail on the head.”

#1 BEST SELLER - FOREVER VALENTINE debuted as #1 on Amazon ’s

Top Wrestling Books & Top Wrestling Biographies

KENNY CASANOVA ’S OTHER BOOKS INCLUDE: Kamala Speaks, Brutus Beefcake, Mr. X: Dangerous

Danny Davis, TAG: A Time Travel Story, Sabu: Scars, Silence, & Superglue, Vader Time, Tito Santana:

Don’t Call Me Chico, Just a Dream to… Justin Credible, Jess Kresa is ODB, Ken Patera: We ight of the

World, & Earl Hebner: The Official Story

wohw.com & Amazon SIGNED COPIES AT: https://www. GregTheHammer.com AVAILABLE AT:SIGNED COPIES AT: