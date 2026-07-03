Greg "The Hammer" Valentine's Long-Awaited Autobiography Available Now!

AUTOBIOGRAPHY
PRESS RELEASE:
TITLE: Greg The Hammer – Forever Valentine
AUTHORS: Greg Valentine & Kenny Casanova
PAGES: 497 pages
RELEASE DATE: July 1, 2026
PUBLISHER: WOHW Publishers
GUEST PASSAGES / QUOTES:
Diamond Dallas Page, Brutus Beefcake, Jim
Cornette, Jimmy Hart, Honky Tonk Man, Mario
Mancini, Roddy Piper, Tito Santana, Earl Skakel
IN THE BOOK:
Foreword by DDP
Stories with father, Johnny Valentine
Training with Stu Hart & Original Sheik
Territorial battles across North America
Working Japan with Andre the Giant
Tag team success with Ric Flair
Breaking Wahoo’s leg
Dog Collar Matches with Roddy Piper
IC-Title rivalry with Tito Santana
The Dream Team with Brutus Beefcake
Rhythm & Blues with Honky Tonk Man, and much more.
BOOK INFO – From the co-author that brought us Tito Santana: Don’t Call Me Chico & Brutus Beefcake:
Cuttin’ & Struttin’, FOREVER VALENTINE pounds out “The Hammer’s” journey through professional
wrestling. Follow his relationship with Johnny Valentine, training under Stu Hart & the Original Sheik,
territorial battles across North America, tours of Japan with Andre the Giant, tag work with Ric Flair,
breaking Wahoo’s leg, Dog Collar matches with Roddy Piper, his IC-title rivalry with Tito Santana,
Dream Teaming with Brutus Beefcake, Rhythm & Blues with Honky Tonk Man, and much more!
Packed with stories from the golden era, this autobiography “hits the nail on the head.”
#1 BEST SELLER - FOREVER VALENTINE debuted as #1 on Amazon’s
Top Wrestling Books & Top Wrestling Biographies
KENNY CASANOVA’S OTHER BOOKS INCLUDE: Kamala Speaks, Brutus Beefcake, Mr. X: Dangerous
Danny Davis, TAG: A Time Travel Story, Sabu: Scars, Silence, & Superglue, Vader Time, Tito Santana:
Don’t Call Me Chico, Just a Dream to… Justin Credible, Jess Kresa is ODB, Ken Patera: Weight of the
World, & Earl Hebner: The Official Story
PROMOTIONAL CONTACT: info@wohw.com PUBLISHER WEBSITE: wohw.com
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