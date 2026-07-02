CM Punk Reportedly Set for WWE Return on Next Week's Raw

CM Punk's return to WWE television could be just days away.

According to WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, WWE is currently expecting Punk to make his long awaited comeback on the July 6 edition of RAW, which takes place at Chicago's Allstate Arena. The former World Heavyweight Champion has not appeared on WWE programming since the RAW following WrestleMania 42.

During his time away, speculation circulated about his status with WWE, including rumors of backstage tension. Those reports were later dismissed, with sources maintaining there has been no issue between Punk and the company. Instead, the Chicago native has spent his hiatus training, showing off a noticeable physical transformation while also taking time away with his wife, AJ Lee.

The latest report states that bringing Punk back in his hometown has long been WWE's preferred plan, with the veteran reportedly pushing hard to return for the Chicago event. One source connected to Allstate Arena also noted that WWE has not requested any changes to Punk's promotional material for the show, with him continuing to be advertised as scheduled.

While RAW is expected to mark his return, recent reports suggest Punk's future may lie on SmackDown. WWE is reportedly considering moving him to the blue brand to better balance its top level talent, with an eventual rivalry against Cody Rhodes said to be part of the creative direction. The seeds for that program were planted during their confrontation on the RAW after WrestleMania 42, and Punk himself recently hinted at a move during an MMA event appearance.

Next week's RAW is also scheduled to feature a blockbuster Undisputed WWE Championship match, with Sami Zayn defending the title against Cody Rhodes.