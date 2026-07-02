WWE ID Program Accused of Misleading Talent as Indie Promoter Sounds Off

PRODUCE Wrestling promoter Adam Abdalla has intensified his criticism of WWE's ID program, claiming the initiative is damaging both independent promotions and the wrestlers it was designed to support.

Following a series of talent withdrawals from an upcoming PRODUCE Wrestling event, Abdalla took to X to explain that his frustration was never aimed at the performers themselves. Instead, he believes WWE ID talents were sold on what felt like a developmental grant style opportunity, only to discover they were bound by commitments that limited their ability to honour existing independent bookings.

According to Abdalla, the wider issue is about protecting both wrestlers and fans from practices he believes undervalue the independent scene.

"Just a note on yesterday: The point of my announcements was not to name and shame talent.

It was to highlight the fact they were promised the equivalent of a grant program and were conned into doing scabwork. This should be widely understood.

PRODUCE exists to serve our fanbase, but as an idea, also as an institutional critique that shines a light on practices that are designed to devalue the talent.

I'll take 1000 bullets personally if it brings sunlight to things that will make folks think twice about screwing talent or the fans.

This will always be the tone. If you want passive viewing, you've got plenty of options."

Abdalla Challenges Explanation Behind WWE ID Cancellations

The debate continued after Bret Lauderdale responded to speculation that the cancellations were linked to PRODUCE Wrestling's relationship with myAEW. Lauderdale dismissed that theory, explaining the issue was caused by WWE scheduling EVOLVE tapings after the independent appearances had already been agreed.

"There is zero chance of this being why.

Its because there are EVOLVE tapings on the 17th and 18th which require them to be in Florida on the 16th and many of the ID talent had already taken the PRODUCE booking before the EVOLVE tapings were scheduled."

Abdalla remained unconvinced, questioning why talent needed to pull out roughly a full day before the tapings despite the relatively short journey to Florida.

"Why would you be required to cancel bookings 24 hours before tapings that are a 2 hour and 30 minute flight away? If youre on RAW, you arrive the same day.

We were given no logic or explanation.

Mandatory PC training? Pretaped promos? Those don't justify fucking the fans."

This is not the first time WWE ID scheduling has created headaches for independent promotions. Just last month, Dreamwave Wrestling was forced to reshuffle its All Star Weekend card after several WWE ID talents, including Laynie Luck, Sloane Jacobs, Veronica Haven and Anya Rune were withdrawn because of WWE contractual obligations.